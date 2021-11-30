Advertisement

Trout: Dominique White case not over

(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City Manager Brent Trout commented Tuesday on the family of Dominique White agreeing to end a civil lawsuit against the city.

Monday, a judge granted a joint motion from the City of Topeka and White’s family to dismiss the suit and enter a judgment in favor of the city on the lawsuit’s remaining claim that they did not adequately train their police force.

White was fatally shot by two Topeka police officers in September 2017.

The officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing but they were initially named in the family’s civil suit.

However, a federal district court judge previously ruled the officers were acting within their duties, giving them qualified immunity and were removed from the case.

Because of that, Trout said the case is not over.

“The issue still exists that they have the right to appeal the decisions that were made related to the two officers and that’s something that they’ll have to decide,” he said.

White’s father deferred to the family’s attorney for comment.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
Update: Judge grants joint motion to dismiss Dominique White family’s civil lawsuit against City of Topeka
A Topeka man is behind bars after police discovered the incident was the result of a previous...
Topeka man behind bars in connection to another incident, charged with 2nd degree murder
Kansas House Rep. Aaron Coleman (D) is facing more legal trouble, arrested for a DUI on...
Kansas Representative Aaron Coleman arrested for alleged driving under the influence Saturday morning
Governor Laura Kelly has announced Janet Stanek as the new Secretary for the Kansas Department...
Gov. Laura Kelly names new KDHE Secretary

Latest News

Townsite Tower Floral Reclamation
Kindness blooms at Townsite flower display
Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout at their joint news conference on...
Topeka Mayor and City Manager focusing on leaving city ready for successors
FILE
New Emergency Water Assistance Program aims to keep services connected in Kansas homes
FILE - Local health officials address concerns over newly-discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant,...
Stormont Vail urges Topekans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as news of Omicron variant travels