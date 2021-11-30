Trout: Dominique White case not over

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City Manager Brent Trout commented Tuesday on the family of Dominique White agreeing to end a civil lawsuit against the city.

Monday, a judge granted a joint motion from the City of Topeka and White’s family to dismiss the suit and enter a judgment in favor of the city on the lawsuit’s remaining claim that they did not adequately train their police force.

White was fatally shot by two Topeka police officers in September 2017.

The officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing but they were initially named in the family’s civil suit.

However, a federal district court judge previously ruled the officers were acting within their duties, giving them qualified immunity and were removed from the case.

Because of that, Trout said the case is not over.

“The issue still exists that they have the right to appeal the decisions that were made related to the two officers and that’s something that they’ll have to decide,” he said.

White’s father deferred to the family’s attorney for comment.

