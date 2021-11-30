Advertisement

Topeka will soon be a hot site for dinosaur spottings

By Reina Flores
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The “Sue: T-Rex Experience” exhibit will take over Great Overland Station in February.

It’s on loan from the Field Museum in Chicago, and came with the most requirements, like an indoor space, with ceilings high enough to house a cast of the largest t-rex ever discovered.

Next February, Topeka will be the hot site to spot dinosaurs at multiple sites.

”Of the three or four main attractions associated with Topeka Dino Days, at the zoo, robotic dinosaurs so we are talking about 18 life-sized real-life colors even dinosaurs that will have movement and noise with them,” said Brendan Wylie, Topeka Zoo.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will be a location younger kids don’t want to miss.

”Kids can walk in and it’s going to be full with wonderful murals that have been created by artists, there are going to be eggs from all over different dinosaurs, there are dinosaurs costumes they can come and jump right into a dinosaur dig and find fossils so they can test out being a paleontologist,” said Dene Mosier.

Visit Topeka says they expect up to 100,000 visitors will come through Topeka for this attraction.

”One of the things that we really studied was at other zoos and venues that hosted robotic dinosaurs in the past and on average those organizations would see a 30% gain in attendance,” Wylie said.

All partners say this can benefit all of the Capital City.

“It’s really driving family fun and entertainment here in Topeka that people will travel to see it, maybe its friends or relatives, that notion and concept really drives this and so when we are working together, four or five organizations at a time, bringing people to a community, the benefits aren’t only for those destinations, it’s experienced through restaurants and retail, it’s experienced in lodging.”

The Sue experience is expected to open on February 1st and run through May.

Tickets and pricing have not been decided just yet, but we will continue to post updates as the date approaches.

