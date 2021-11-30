Advertisement

Topeka Mayor and City Manager focusing on leaving city ready for successors

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout at their joint news conference on...
Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout at their joint news conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With weeks left in their respective offices, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout are setting up for the city’s future.

At their monthly join news conference Tuesday, Trout said several projects are grabbing his attention.

“Chief of Staff [Bill Cochran] and I are working hard to continue to move the process along for the demolition of White Lakes and that’s really big that we continue to make efforts to move that forward,” he said.

“Some of the other things I would say are allowing the opportunity such as change our culture of property maintenance to be presented to the governing body, the possibility of making modifications to sort and have a different type of project program to the governing body, so we’re keeping working.”

Applications have not yet opened for the next City Manager.

Mayor Michelle De La Isla said the city has six months after Trout leaves to collaborate with him.

“Right now we’re just working with City Manager to wrap up the year and the council will be meeting the next few weeks to make sure we start working on a process for replacing the city manager,” she said.

Meantime, De La Isla praised the transition process with Mayor-Elect Mike Padilla.

“I think we have to be cognizant of the fact that the City of Topeka is an organization that has been working very hard to ensure that we have great staff at every level of senior leadership,” she said.

“The city is not based on one person.”

She is confident in the city she’s handing off to the next mayor.

“Our city is in the best position we’ve been in a long time, we’re one of the few communities in the nation that when the pandemic ended we had a $2.6 million surplus,” she said.

“I think that Mike is walking into a strong city that’s in a strong financial position that has been accomplishing a lot of great things with a person that has been elected that understands this community from the levels of being a police officer and walking out in every single community, to having served on the city council for four years,” she added.

“Mike is going to be in a great spot.”

De La Isla said the City Council is likely to name an Interim City Manager while they launch a search process but they have not yet had those meetings.

