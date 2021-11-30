Topeka hospitals: Injunction will not affect COVID vaccine mandate already issued for employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Spokespeople for Stormont Vail Health and The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus said an injunction blocking a federal vaccine mandate for health care workers will not affect mandates the hospitals issued on their employees.

A spokesperson for TUKHS St. Francis said Monday the hospital is “moving forward as planned”.

As of Monday, 96 percent of the staff met the vaccine requirement.

A number for those who termed or resigned was not immediately available.

The hospital’s vaccine deadline is Wednesday, December 1.

A spokesperson for Stormont Vail Health said there is no change in their vaccine requirement either.

Out of 5,453 at Stormont Vail, less than one percent voluntarily left the hospital.

No team member was terminated because of the COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The spokesperson said if team members did not provide their vaccine status and either receive the vaccine or a medical or religious exemption by Oct. 31, they began an administrative review process.

98.5% of the Stormont Vail Health team has complied with the organization’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

