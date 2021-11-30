Stormont Vail urges Topekans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as news of Omicron variant travels

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has not yet been documented in the U.S., Stormont Vail Health has recommended those who have not been vaccinated yet do so in order to stay safe ahead of the holidays.

Stormont Vail Health says the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 has been its primary concern since its arrival in the Sunflower State during the summer of 2021. Now, it said the new Omicron variant, which originated in southern Africa, has moved to its top priority.

While the Omicron variant has not yet been found in the United States, Stormont vail said precautionary measures such as travel restrictions are being put into place around the world. It said it will continue to monitor the most recent and relevant information about the variant as it develops including severity, transmissibility and how the vaccine works against it.

The health network said the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and provide protection from serious illness and death for those who may become infected with the virus. It said vaccines continue to be available at the hospital and through a number of other community locations.

According to Stormont Vail, the primary message for protection is as follows:

If residents 5 and older remain unvaccinated, they should get vaccinated soon.

Once vaccinated, those 18 and older should get a booster six months after their last dose. Being fully vaccinated no includes having a booster shot.

Residents should wear a face mask and social distance in public settings.

Residents should continue to frequently wash their hands.

If residents experience any symptoms of COVID-19, they should stay home.

In Northeast Kansas, Stormont Vail said hospitals have seen an increased number of COVID-19 infections. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, it said it had 40 inpatients infected with the virus that have been hospitalized, two weeks ago there were 22 hospitalized COVID patients.

Also on the rise, Stormont Vail said patients with respiratory symptoms that may not be related to COVID-19 have been visiting the Express Care Clinics, drive up COVID-19 testing and calls to the Call Before You Go line at 785-354-6000. It said on Monday it received 293 calls on the line.

The health network said the volume of patients recovering from COVID-19 who get outpatient enhanced primary care services are also increasing.

In addition to COVID-19 infections, Stormont Vail said it has seen a variety of respiratory illnesses in adults, including a limited number of flu cases. Across the health system, over the past seven days, it said COVID-19 has been the primary respiratory infection seen in patients 17 and under. It said there have also been a handful of pediatric cases with respiratory syncytial virus, Rhinovirus and other types of respiratory infections, but no influenza yet.

Stormont Vail said as of Tuesday the percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who are unvaccinated in the past 30 days is 70%. From Monday it said one patient died and five have been discharged. It said the percentage of patients who have tested positive at its facilities in the past week is 14.8%.

