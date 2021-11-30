Sen. Marshall urges Kansans to get flu shot in preparation for tough flu season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has joined a group of legislators to urge residents to get vaccinated against the flu in preparation for a tough flu season.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined doctors and health care providers who serve in Congress to launch a public service campaign to encourage residents to get a flu shot before winter sets in.

“We are expecting a particularly tough flu season this winter. Why? Because we all have built up less natural immunity against this year’s flu since so few of us were infected with the flu last year,” said the legislators. “Every year over 150 million Americans are vaccinated from the flu and thousands of lives are saved.”

“So it’s obvious to me from a medical standpoint, the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones, is to take action and get your flu shot today,” said Sen. Marshall.

Marshall said he was joined by Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-GA), Larry Bucshon (R-IN), and Greg Murphy (R-N.C.).

In April, Marshall said he led a group of doctors and other health care providers to launch a different campaign to boost COVID-19 vaccine participation.

