School district fires employee arrested in sex sting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man arrested in a sex trafficking sting conducted in Shawnee County last week had been employed by a local school district.

Thomas Gideon IV, 31, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 23 in connection with electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says he showed up to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

USD 345 Seaman confirmed Gideon worked in the district’s technology department for 10 years. They say his employment ended the day of his arrest.

They say Gideon did not work directly with students in his position.

“The safety of our students is always our highest priority,” USD 345 spokesperson Candace LeDuc said. “Anyone who may have concerns related to this matter is encouraged to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.”

LeDuc said, like all personnel items, Gideon’s change in status will be on the Board of Education’s December agenda for official approval.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Maxwell L. Bergstrom, 32, also was arrested Tuesday as part of the same sting operation. Dwayne Heston, 44, was arrested the day before.

Shawnee Co. Jail records indicate Gideon and Heston have since been released. Bergstrom is held without bond for violating parole on a 2009 Johnson Co. charge of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

