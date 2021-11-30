Local police departments remember late Rossville officer

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Rossville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its part-time officers after he passed away Monday afternoon.

On Monday night, Nov. 29, the Rossville Police Department said it is mourning the loss of officer Kerry Dick, who died that afternoon in an area hospital at the age of 54 due to natural causes.

RPD said Officer Dick started his career in March 1995 as a Reserve Officer with the Wamego Police Department after he completed reserve academy. He then transitioned to a part-time position with WPD in 1997 following successful completion of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center part-time academy.

According to RPD, Officer Dick served as a part-time officer with the City of Rossville for over 14 years from September 2007 until his death on Nov. 29, 2021.

Memorial services for Officer Dick are pending.

The St. Marys Police Department and Silver Lake Police Department both said their officers extend their deepest condolences.

