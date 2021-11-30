Pomona man taken into custody after traffic stop in Lyndon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office released details on a traffic stop on Monday, Nov. 29, when a suspicious substance was found and a Pomona man was taken into custody.

According to a release, an Osage Co. Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a car for a traffic violation at 4:45 p.m. in Lyndon at 6th and Cedar. A K9 unit was deployed during the stop and a suspicious substance was discovered.

The release states that Dalton D. Pabst, 28, of Pomona, was the driver of the vehicle and was taken into custody. He was transported to the Osage Co. Jail Facility.

He was placed in custody on suspicion of driving without a valid license and possession of methamphetamine.

