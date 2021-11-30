New Emergency Water Assistance Program aims to keep services connected in Kansas homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications for a new program to keep water services connected in Kansas homes will open on Dec. 1 for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families says households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic could benefit from a new program to help restore or prevent the disconnection of water and wastewater services.

DCF, the administrating agency for the Emergency Water Assistance Program, said the help is a new temporary federal program authorized by the American Rescue Plan of 2021 and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

“The program’s sole focus is to restore or prevent disconnection of water to Kansas households,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “Kansas was awarded $9 million to support hardworking Kansas households who have gotten behind on their water bills because of the pandemic.”

When the funding has been exhausted, DCF said the program will end. It said households can apply only once as it has been separated from other DCF assistance programs like the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

DCF said those that qualify for EWAP are as follows:

Households currently disconnected from drinking water and/or wastewater services or have received a disconnection notice.

Households with at least one adult member responsible for costs incurred at the primary residence payable to either the landlord or to the water utility vendor.

Households with at least one member who is a U.S. citizen or meets the lawful residency requirements.

Households with a combined gross income equal to or less than 150% of the Federal Poverty Level.

The Department said an important partner for the successful distribution of these funds are water utilities and companies in Kansas.

“Public water utility partnership is vital to the success of the water assistance program,” said Howard. “DCF is required to pay the public water utility provider, not the household. The sooner the utility company is in the system, the faster payment will be made on behalf of the household by DCF.”

DCF said water partners should submit a signed vendor agreement and tax documents which can be found HERE.

Applications for the EWAP will open on Dec. 1. For information about how to apply, click HERE.

