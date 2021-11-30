Legislation to expand in-state tuition benefits to surviving families of service members signed into law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation introduced by Senator Jerry Moran to expand in-state tuition to certain families of servicemembers has been passed into law.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says the Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act was signed into law. The legislation was introduced by Sens. Moran and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) to expand in-state tuition eligibility to families of certain servicemembers who died while on active duty and veterans who die from service-connected disabilities.

“Today we were able to deliver more certainty to families who lose a loved one due to their military service,” said Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Moran. “Military service is family service, and this country has made a commitment to care for the families of fallen servicemembers. This sensible law will allow the surviving families of fallen service members to receive the education benefits their family earned through their service to this nation and greatly lessen the financial burden on their dependents, to attend school.”

Moran said the Dependents Education Assistance Program provides VA education benefits, including tuition, housing and book stipends, to children or spouses of service members who are permanently and totally disabled due to a service-related disability, died while on active duty before 9/11, or dies as a result of a service-connected disability.

“Today marks a huge step forward for surviving family members in Montana and across the country who will now have expanded access to affordable, in-state tuition in return for their sacrifices,” said Chairman Tester. “This new law is a testament to what Congress can accomplish when we row in the same direction, and I’m proud to have worked alongside Ranking Member Moran and veterans’ advocates to deliver this critical support to the families of our nation’s fallen heroes.”

While any veteran, service member or survivor who qualifies for the Fry Scholarship, or any dependent who uses transferred entitlement under the Post 9/11 GI Bill, is eligible for in-state tuition at any state school in the nation, Moran said DEA recipients are currently excluded by law from getting the same tuition benefit.

“We can’t thank Senators Moran and Tester enough for their work in getting this bill passed,” said Kelly McHugh, daughter of Colonel John M. McHugh. “Education was important to our father, so having his name attached to a bill that will assist other Gold Star families as they pursue their college educations is a huge honor.”

Moran said the legislation requires public colleges and universities that get GI Bill benefits to provide in-state tuition rates for students who use DEA. Named after Colonel John McHugh, he said the legislation helps reduce the out-of-pocket expenses for surviving spouses and children.

“TAPS is grateful for the passage of the Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act, which passed the Senate in June and was signed into law this morning,” said Bonnie Carroll, TAPS President and Founder. “The law will ensure that the over 150,000 Chapter 35 recipients will be able to afford to attend the college of their choice, by guaranteeing in-state tuition for all surviving spouses and children.”

Moran said Col. McHugh was killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2010 while he and his family were stationed at Ft. Leavenworth. His daughter, Kelly, was attending classes at Kansas State University at the time of his death. While children whose parents died before Aug. 1, 2011, have access to both the Fry Scholarship and DEA, he said the law ensures families like the McHugh family are eligible to get the same in-state tuition rate when using DEA benefits.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.