KU Relays cancelled in back to back years, scheduled for a return in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Athletics announces the Kansas Relays will not be held in 2022 due to Covid-19 challenges.

They cancelled last year’s as well but KU Athletics said the relays are scheduled to return in 2023 for the 100th anniversary.

KU has hosted the relays every since 1923. Except from 1943-1945 because of World War II, 1998-99 for stadium renovations, and most recently because of Covid.

Athletics Director Travis Goff said in a statement about the decision, “We are incredibly proud of the history of the Kansas Relays as well as the significance of the event for our university, the sport of track and field, Lawrence and the state of Kansas,”

He went onto say, “The Kansas Relays is a signature event with a rich history and we are committed to making the 2023 version the best yet as we honor the 100th anniversary of the relays.”

Head Coach Stanley Redwine said, “It will be a special year in 2023 for the Relays as we honor the centennial anniversary and welcome back great high school, collegiate and professional athletes.”

According to the release, Kansas made history in 2020-2021 by becoming the first school to have four pole vaulters of 18 feet in the same season (Zach Bradford, Hussain Al-Hizam, Christian Champen, Kyle Rogers), while the Jayhawks accounted for four of the top-five places at the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in the event.

The Jayhawks also return three school record holders from the 2020-21 season, between Bradford (Indoor/Outdoor Pole Vault), Honour Finley (Indoor 600 Yards) and Alexandra Emilianov (Outdoor Shot Put, Discus).

