Advertisement

Kindness blooms at Townsite flower display

Townsite Tower Floral Reclamation
Townsite Tower Floral Reclamation(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kindness bloomed at Townsite Tower.

Topeka nonprofit Top Teer, with the help of T-Mobile and several local sponsors, decked out Townsite Tower with hundreds of flowers to celebrate Giving Tuesday.

Guests were able to stop by and see the floral display at 6th and Kansas Ave. All of the flowers will be delivered around the community Tuesday.

Local florists and stores donated the flowers that they otherwise might have had to throw away.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
Update: Judge grants joint motion to dismiss Dominique White family’s civil lawsuit against City of Topeka
A Topeka man is behind bars after police discovered the incident was the result of a previous...
Topeka man behind bars in connection to another incident, charged with 2nd degree murder
Kansas House Rep. Aaron Coleman (D) is facing more legal trouble, arrested for a DUI on...
Kansas Representative Aaron Coleman arrested for alleged driving under the influence Saturday morning
Governor Laura Kelly has announced Janet Stanek as the new Secretary for the Kansas Department...
Gov. Laura Kelly names new KDHE Secretary

Latest News

Trout: Dominique White case not over
Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout at their joint news conference on...
Topeka Mayor and City Manager focusing on leaving city ready for successors
FILE
New Emergency Water Assistance Program aims to keep services connected in Kansas homes
FILE - Local health officials address concerns over newly-discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant,...
Stormont Vail urges Topekans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as news of Omicron variant travels