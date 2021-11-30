Kindness blooms at Townsite flower display

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kindness bloomed at Townsite Tower.

Topeka nonprofit Top Teer, with the help of T-Mobile and several local sponsors, decked out Townsite Tower with hundreds of flowers to celebrate Giving Tuesday.

Guests were able to stop by and see the floral display at 6th and Kansas Ave. All of the flowers will be delivered around the community Tuesday.

Local florists and stores donated the flowers that they otherwise might have had to throw away.

