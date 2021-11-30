Kansas sees 15% more residents with health insurance headed into 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Headed into upcoming 2022, a recent study found Kansas has 15% more residents with health insurance than there were headed into 2021.

In the midst of open enrollment, which runs Nov. 1, 2021, through Jan. 15, 2022, QuoteWizard.com says its recent report on states with the most uninsured residents found more Kansans are insured this year than there were in 2020.

The insurance comparison experts said they have tracked changes in health insurance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and states like Maine have not fared so well with a 124% increase in its number of uninsured residents.

According to the QuoteWizard study, 13% of Kansans were uninsured in January 2021. As of Oct. 1, only 11% of Kansans were uninsured which resulted in a 15% decrease in uninsured residents.

QuoteWizard said the open enrollment period is for those who wish to be insured under the federal marketplace set up by the Affordable Care Act, while others may get health insurance through employers. Most open enrollment periods for employer-sponsored health insurance plans often occur between October and December.

Kansans should check with their employers to see when their enrollment period closes, however, QuoteWizard said those that wish to enroll under the Affordable Care Act have until Jan. 15, 2022.

