Kansas Housing Study Tour kicks off in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in nearly thirty years, the state of Kansas is receiving a comprehensive housing study.

The state is ready to reveal results of a comprehensive housing study and Governor Laura Kelly announced a regional tour to highlight the findings.

The Kansas Housing Tour gives the public a chance to preview their region’s results before the full study is released at the end of the tour.

For Shawnee and Douglas counties, the findings are positive.

“This is a look at a statewide level, at the state of housing in Kansas today and what are our opportunities and challenges and what are some of the strategies to capitalize on the opportunities and address the challenges that we face,” said Amy Haase, Principal at RDG Planning.

The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation and The Office of Rural Prosperity partnered earlier this year to launch the study.

Together they created a survey and hosted a series of sessions to get an idea of the state’s current housing needs and growth opportunities.

Amy Haase says the goal of the study is to learn what needs to be added to improve existing housing while simultaneously informing community members.

The study found Douglas County’s population grew over 7% over the past decade, while Shawnee County’s grew less than 1%.

Both areas have low vacancy rates and some of the newest housing options.

“This is a part of the state that many people are interested in living in and working, so we have seen some growth here,” said Haase. “We have seen some great job opportunities and just making sure we have the housing that’s going to fit every stage of life that we see individuals in here in our communities.”

As their tour continues, the group hopes to gather even more input to grow opportunities for all areas of the state.

“We’re excited to be doing a statewide tour and meeting with residents and people who are passionate about housing to talk about what we think are some of the strategies as we move forward in the next ten or so years.”

