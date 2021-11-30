Advertisement

Kansas AG warns against charity scams on Giving Tuesday

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has warned against charity scams on Giving Tuesday and has urged residents to give directly to organizations of their choice.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he wants to remind Kansans on this Giving Tuesday to do their homework and be wary of scams or unethical charities as they participate in the national day of giving and throughout the holiday season.

Tuesday, Nov. 30, has been designated as Giving Tuesday, AG Schmidt said, which is a day to focus on donations for charities throughout the nation. He said the annual event is meant to help deserving organizations meet pressing fundraising needs during the holiday season.

Schmidt said the safest way to avoid charity fraud scams is for Kansans to take control of their own charitable giving and develop a proactive giving plan to give directly to the charities of their choice. He said this ensures the maximum portion of the contribution will go to the charitable purpose itself rather than fundraising expenses.

In addition, Schmidt said giving to well-established local charities can maximize the benefit of each contribution and help avoid scams.

Schmidt said his office is responsible for the enforcement of the Kansas Charitable Organisations and Solicitations Act and for protecting consumers from fraudulent charities. As of May 27, he said the filing requirement for charitable organizations, fundraisers and solicitors was transferred from the Kansas Secretary of State to the Office of the Attorney General.

For more tips or to check out a charity, click HERE.

If a charity scam or fraud is suspected, or any other violation of charitable solicitation laws, Kansans can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division by calling 800-432-2310.

