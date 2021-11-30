K-State’s Sundell notches first Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State freshman guard Serena Sundell named Big 12 Freshman of the Week after scoring more than 20 points in back-to-back games.

This is Sundell’s first Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor. Sundell leads all Big 12 freshmen in total assists (36) and ranks second in the nation among freshmen in the category. Sundell is averaging 10.7 points, 5.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

Sundell averaged 14.5 points on 61% shooting including 41.7% from beyond the arc for the week. She added 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 blocks in 25.5 minutes per game.

Against Abilene Christian, Sundell put up a career high 25 points on 9-11 shooting (5-7 from three). She also added five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Sundell tallied 14 points including four 3-pointers to set the school record for points in a first quarter and three-point field goals made in a first quarter. According to K-State Athletics with her five 3-pointers, Sundell became the first K-State freshman to make five or more 3-pointers in consecutive games since Rachel Ranke in the 2017-18 season. Against Northwestern State on Nov. 27, Sundell carded a diverse line of four points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block.

The Wildcats currently have a six game home win streak, in part to Sundell’s play on the court.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.