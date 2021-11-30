Advertisement

Highway Patrol releases details of Rep. Coleman’s DUI arrest

FILE - Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the Saturday arrest of Kansas Representative Aaron Coleman, the Kansas Highway Patrol has finally released details of the encounter.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, the Kansas Highway Patrol said a Trooper tried to stop a driver who was speeding on the Kansas Turnpike near Exit 202 in Douglas Co.

The driver, later identified as Coleman, failed to stop and proceeded to exit the turnpike before he pulled into a parking lot near Plaza 202. During the stop, the Trooper said he saw signs of possible impairment.

KHP said the stop resulted in a DUI investigation, which led to Coleman’s arrest.

Coleman was arrested for driving under the influence, speeding, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. He was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail.

KHP said this is an ongoing investigation and results will be given to the Douglas Co. Attorney’s Office once completed.

Coleman was also arrested in late October for misdemeanor domestic battery after a fight broke out over his brother’s impending baptism. According to the Johnson Co. affidavit, Coleman hit and spit on his 18-year-old brother.

Following his latest arrest, members of the Kansas House of Representatives have called on Coleman to resign as a Kansas Representative.

