Gov. hosts Hanukkah celebration at statehouse

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly hosted a Hanukkah celebration at the statehouse Monday afternoon.

Kansans were invited from all over the state to enjoy food, company, and of course witness the lighting of the Menorah. As the candles were lit one by one, Rabbi Zalman Teichtel says this is the time for everyone to put their own light into the world.

“Everybody can do their part,” Rabbi Tiechtel said.” Do an extra good deed, smile to a neighbor, go out of your way to be kind. At a time like this in the middle of a global pandemic, we need the lights of the Hanukkah Menorah and the lights in our hearts to shine forth more than ever before.”

The statehouse will host its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Wednesday.

