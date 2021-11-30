Advertisement

Former Wichita police officer settles lawsuit with dealership linked to chase

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wife of a former Wichita police officer injured during a 2017 chase has settled a lawsuit against a local car dealership from which the suspect vehicle was stolen. According to a statement released on Tuesday, the matter between Claudale Arterburn and Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac LLC has been resolved to the satisfaction of both of the parties, but the terms of the resolution are confidential.

Claudale Arterburn filed the lawsuit against Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac LLC in March 2021 seeking millions in punitive damages for the disabling injuries her husband, now retired Wichita Police Officer Brian Arterburn, sustained on February 7, 2017, when he was run over by an SUV during a pursuit.

Court documents stated that the black 2016 Chevy Tahoe, along with two dealers’ tags, were stolen from Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac in December 2016 but not reported to police until the day Brian Arterburn was severely injured.

The suspect and Tahoe driver, Justin Terrazas, pleaded guilty in the case in 2018. He was sentenced to more than 28 years in prison.

