ESU Hornets looking forward to bowl game on Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State Hornets (6-5) are looking to get back in the win column in the Farmers Bank and Trust Live United Bowl this weekend.

They’re averaging 31 points a game behind the play of Braden Gleason and their seniors. Gleason (280 passing YPG) has a TD to Interception ratio of 27-8.

Head coach Garin Higgins said he, and his team, didn’t know if they were going to play in a bowl game this season. After not playing a game in 2020, they didn’t want to lose an opportunity to put on the pads again.

“They were excited, they were in shock. They were like, ‘are you serious coach’ and they were excited. They really were and there was no question in our mind. We didn’t need to take a vote about playing. We’re playing, that’s what we want to do,” he said.

Kickoff is set for noon this Saturday in Texarkana, Arkansas.

