Emporia man seriously injured in truck-semi collision in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving rear-ended a semitrailer on a Lyon County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:59 p.m. on K-99 highway, about seven miles north of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was southbound on K-99 when it struck the rear of a 2005 Freightliner that also was traveling south on K-99.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, identified as Kevin Larry Stock, 56, of Emporia, was transported to Newman Regional Health Center for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Stock was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the semitrailer, Mark Duane Tonn, 62, of Mount Hope, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Tonn was wearing his seat belt.

