Advertisement

Emporia man seriously injured in truck-semi collision in Lyon County

A man was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving rear-ended a...
A man was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving rear-ended a semitrailer on a Lyon County highway, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving rear-ended a semitrailer on a Lyon County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:59 p.m. on K-99 highway, about seven miles north of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was southbound on K-99 when it struck the rear of a 2005 Freightliner that also was traveling south on K-99.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, identified as Kevin Larry Stock, 56, of Emporia, was transported to Newman Regional Health Center for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Stock was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the semitrailer, Mark Duane Tonn, 62, of Mount Hope, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Tonn was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
A Topeka man is behind bars after police discovered the incident was the result of a previous...
Topeka man behind bars in connection to another incident, charged with 2nd degree murder
Kansas House Rep. Aaron Coleman (D) is facing more legal trouble, arrested for a DUI on...
Kansas Representative Aaron Coleman arrested for alleged driving under the influence Saturday morning
Update: Judge grants joint motion to dismiss Dominique White family’s civil lawsuit against City of Topeka
Governor Laura Kelly has announced Janet Stanek as the new Secretary for the Kansas Department...
Gov. Laura Kelly names new KDHE Secretary

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Cair Paravel Cheer Team makes history at first ever KSHSAA Spirit Showcase
Cair Paravel Cheer Team makes history at first ever KSHSAA Spirit Showcase
Salute Our Heroes: Community Thanksgiving Foundation President coordinates thousands of meals...
Salute Our Heroes: Community Thanksgiving Foundation President coordinates thousands of meals to be delivered
Cair Paravel Cheer Team at their pep assembly in the school's gym.
Cair Paravel Cheer Team makes history at their first ever KSHSAA Spirit Showcase