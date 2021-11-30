Advertisement

Deuce Vaughn named PFF Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) is cheered on by wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) as...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) is cheered on by wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) as Vaughn sprints past Stanford cornerback Ethan Bonner (13) on his way to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State’s Deuce Vaughn has been rewarded for his play on the field by being named the Pro Football Focus Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

According to their metrics, Vaughn ended the regular season with the second highest grade for all running backs in the country at 93. He has the 3rd highest overall grade (91) for all running backs which includes their receiving capabilities and other factors they measure.

Vaughn ends the 2021 regular season with 1,258 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Other notable names that made First Team All Big 12 include Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Edge Rusher), Russ Yeast (Safety), Cooper Beebe (LT).

Josh Rivas (LG), Ekow Boye-Dow (CB) and Malik Knowles (Kick Returner) from K-state are on the Second Team. Kyron Johnson (Edger Rusher) and Kenny Logan Jr. (Safety) From KU are there as well.

Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson (QB) finished on the Third Team.

We have the full list available here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
Update: Judge grants joint motion to dismiss Dominique White family’s civil lawsuit against City of Topeka
A Topeka man is behind bars after police discovered the incident was the result of a previous...
Topeka man behind bars in connection to another incident, charged with 2nd degree murder
Kansas House Rep. Aaron Coleman (D) is facing more legal trouble, arrested for a DUI on...
Kansas Representative Aaron Coleman arrested for alleged driving under the influence Saturday morning
Governor Laura Kelly has announced Janet Stanek as the new Secretary for the Kansas Department...
Gov. Laura Kelly names new KDHE Secretary

Latest News

Aliyah Carter has been named All Big 12 First Team as a freshman and as a sophomore.
Aliyah Carter makes history for Kansas State Volleyball
KU Relays cancelled in back to back years, scheduled for a return in 2023
More on how the Cair Paravel Latin school recognized a team for their accomplishment.
Morning Sports
Emporia State head football coach Garin Higgins stands arm-in-arm with several football players...
ESU Hornets looking forward to bowl game on Saturday