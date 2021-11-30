Deuce Vaughn named PFF Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State’s Deuce Vaughn has been rewarded for his play on the field by being named the Pro Football Focus Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

According to their metrics, Vaughn ended the regular season with the second highest grade for all running backs in the country at 93. He has the 3rd highest overall grade (91) for all running backs which includes their receiving capabilities and other factors they measure.

Vaughn ends the 2021 regular season with 1,258 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Other notable names that made First Team All Big 12 include Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Edge Rusher), Russ Yeast (Safety), Cooper Beebe (LT).

Josh Rivas (LG), Ekow Boye-Dow (CB) and Malik Knowles (Kick Returner) from K-state are on the Second Team. Kyron Johnson (Edger Rusher) and Kenny Logan Jr. (Safety) From KU are there as well.

Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson (QB) finished on the Third Team.

We have the full list available here.

