Advertisement

Car-truck collision slows traffic Tuesday morning in south Topeka

Police responded to a car-truck collision Tuesday morning at 37th and S. Kansas Avenue.
Police responded to a car-truck collision Tuesday morning at 37th and S. Kansas Avenue.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported after a car and truck collided Tuesday morning at a south Topeka intersection, police said.

The collision was reported around 8:15 a.m. at 37th and S. Kansas Avenue.

A Chevrolet 2500 flatbed pickup truck and a Nissan Altima collided at that location, authorities said.

In addition to the Topeka Police Department, the Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.

The truck came to rest facing east on 37th Street just east of S. Kansas Avenue. The Nissan was moved to the Blind Tiger restaurant parking lot, on the southwest corner of 37th and S. Kansas Avenue.

Traffic was slowed at the intersection for more than a half-hour after the

collision as crews responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
A Topeka man is behind bars after police discovered the incident was the result of a previous...
Topeka man behind bars in connection to another incident, charged with 2nd degree murder
Update: Judge grants joint motion to dismiss Dominique White family’s civil lawsuit against City of Topeka
Kansas House Rep. Aaron Coleman (D) is facing more legal trouble, arrested for a DUI on...
Kansas Representative Aaron Coleman arrested for alleged driving under the influence Saturday morning
Governor Laura Kelly has announced Janet Stanek as the new Secretary for the Kansas Department...
Gov. Laura Kelly names new KDHE Secretary

Latest News

Three people were taken to a Junction City hospital after a car-semi collision late Monday on...
Car-semi crash on I-70 in Geary County sends three to hospital
Topeka native Eddie Wakes will be featured on a PBS music special that airs at 9 p.m. Tuesday,...
Topeka native Eddie Wakes featured on PBS music special
A man was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving rear-ended a...
Emporia man seriously injured in truck-semi collision in Lyon County
Cair Paravel Cheer Team makes history at first ever KSHSAA Spirit Showcase
Cair Paravel Cheer Team makes history at first ever KSHSAA Spirit Showcase