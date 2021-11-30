Car-truck collision slows traffic Tuesday morning in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported after a car and truck collided Tuesday morning at a south Topeka intersection, police said.

The collision was reported around 8:15 a.m. at 37th and S. Kansas Avenue.

A Chevrolet 2500 flatbed pickup truck and a Nissan Altima collided at that location, authorities said.

In addition to the Topeka Police Department, the Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.

The truck came to rest facing east on 37th Street just east of S. Kansas Avenue. The Nissan was moved to the Blind Tiger restaurant parking lot, on the southwest corner of 37th and S. Kansas Avenue.

Traffic was slowed at the intersection for more than a half-hour after the

collision as crews responded to the scene.

