Advertisement

Car-semi crash on I-70 in Geary County sends three to hospital

Three people were taken to a Junction City hospital after a car-semi collision late Monday on...
Three people were taken to a Junction City hospital after a car-semi collision late Monday on Interstate 70 in Geary County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a car-semi collision late Monday on Interstate 70 in Geary County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 11:2 p.m. on westbound I-70, about two miles west of Junction City.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, a 2016 Volvo semitrailer that was westbound on I-70 attempted to turn into the median to travel east on the highway.

While attempting to turn into the median, Geary County sheriff’s officials said, the semi collided with a 2017 Ford Fiesta.

No injuries were reported to the driver of the semi, identified as Harwinder Singh, of Greenwood, Ind.

The driver of the Ford, Steven Salgado, of Concordia, and two passengers who weren’t identified, were transported to Geary Community Hospital in Junction City for evaluation.

Geary County sheriff’s officials said both vehicles were damaged and were towed from the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
A Topeka man is behind bars after police discovered the incident was the result of a previous...
Topeka man behind bars in connection to another incident, charged with 2nd degree murder
Update: Judge grants joint motion to dismiss Dominique White family’s civil lawsuit against City of Topeka
Kansas House Rep. Aaron Coleman (D) is facing more legal trouble, arrested for a DUI on...
Kansas Representative Aaron Coleman arrested for alleged driving under the influence Saturday morning
Governor Laura Kelly has announced Janet Stanek as the new Secretary for the Kansas Department...
Gov. Laura Kelly names new KDHE Secretary

Latest News

Topeka native Eddie Wakes will be featured on a PBS music special that airs at 9 p.m. Tuesday,...
Topeka native Eddie Wakes featured on PBS music special
A man was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving rear-ended a...
Emporia man seriously injured in truck-semi collision in Lyon County
Cair Paravel Cheer Team makes history at first ever KSHSAA Spirit Showcase
Cair Paravel Cheer Team makes history at first ever KSHSAA Spirit Showcase
Salute Our Heroes: Community Thanksgiving Foundation President coordinates thousands of meals...
Salute Our Heroes: Community Thanksgiving Foundation President coordinates thousands of meals to be delivered