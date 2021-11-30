Car-semi crash on I-70 in Geary County sends three to hospital

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a car-semi collision late Monday on Interstate 70 in Geary County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 11:2 p.m. on westbound I-70, about two miles west of Junction City.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, a 2016 Volvo semitrailer that was westbound on I-70 attempted to turn into the median to travel east on the highway.

While attempting to turn into the median, Geary County sheriff’s officials said, the semi collided with a 2017 Ford Fiesta.

No injuries were reported to the driver of the semi, identified as Harwinder Singh, of Greenwood, Ind.

The driver of the Ford, Steven Salgado, of Concordia, and two passengers who weren’t identified, were transported to Geary Community Hospital in Junction City for evaluation.

Geary County sheriff’s officials said both vehicles were damaged and were towed from the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.