Capitol Federal announces recipient of its most prestigious award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capitol Federal announced the 2020 recipient of the Henry A. Bubb Distinguished Service Award, the Bank’s highest recognition to receive.

Capitol Federal Chief Executive Officer John B. Dicus announced, in a release, the award recipient is First Vice President Human Resources Director Angela Dailey.

According to the release, before Dailey joined Capitol Federal, she was the Chief Operation Officer of the Topeka retirement community, Brewster Place, for more than 15 years. She then started at Capitol Federal in 2016, looking after the Human Resources and Training Department to the bank.

The award granted to Angela Dailey is given, once a year, to any employee or officer who displays great leadership skills like the longtime, late Chairman for Capitol Federal Henry A. Bubb.

To earn the award, the employee also must be an active volunteer in their community. Dailey has volunteered with the Kansas 4-H, is a YWCA Board Member and a Topeka South Rotary Member.

In a release, John B. Discus, the Chief Executive Officer, described more about Dailey’s skills and dedication to the family.

“Angela has always been a dedicated leader and role model at Capitol Federal, but during the pandemic, her leadership, experience and decision-making abilities have been critical for the Bank and our employees,” said Dicus. “By conducting herself as a team player and working to benefit coworkers during the work-from-home directives, Angela provided guidance and support to our employees so they could make the best decisions for their safety. Her leadership of our Human Resources Department has proven invaluable to the company through a challenging and uncertain time. This award accurately reflects her hard work and dedication to our employees, customers and the Bank. She truly is True Blue Strong.”

