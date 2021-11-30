Cair Paravel Cheer Team makes history at first ever KSHSAA Spirit Showcase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You see cheerleaders lined up holding a large banner for the football team to run through before their game but that role was reversed Monday at Cair Paravel Latin School.

The Cair Paravel Latin School Lions added hardware to the school’s trophy case -- the first of its kind.

Head Coach of the Cheerleading Team Courtney Bond said, “This is our first time ever competing in this competition and it’s also the first KSHSAA State Title that Cair Paravel is bringing home.”

The cheer team finished in 1st place at the KSHSAA Game Day Spirit Showcase in 1A.

The team posted the best score in 1A for Fight Song, Band Chant and Crowd Leading Cheers.

“At our very first practice I sat the girls down and asked them what some of their goals are for the year and actually our first goal that we had was just to make the top six so the fact that we walked away with the championship is beyond our expectations,” said Bond.

Lauren Dexter, the lone senior on the team, said the eight girls on the team worked hard from the start at their 6 a.m. Summer practices.

“I still reflect on it and I’m like, wow, that was crazy we even went out and did so well.”

The school held a pep assembly for the girls’ victory and the girls got cheered on by the rest of the K-12 school.

Dexter leaves the Lions uniform with a legacy of her own.

“We had a lot of spirit out there, a lot of smiles and oh my goodness, we had a great spirit section also there cheering us on which really helped keep our energy up,” she said. “It’s really nice to have those fans encouraging us the whole time.”

Bond said the bar has been set.

“I am confident we’re going to back next year in 2022 and I have a feeling we have a good chance of bringing home the gold one more time,” she said.

Washburn Rural’s cheer team finished second in 6A, Hayden was 6th in 4A, and Rossville finished 1st in 3A.

During the pep assembly, the girls taught cheers for the rest of the school to learn and be a part of.

Full results for the Spirit Showcase

Cair Paravel wins KCAA football state championship

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.