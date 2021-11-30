Advertisement

Analysis: Rural KS early readers suffered steepest declines from COVID school closures

Rural Kansas
Rural Kansas(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Looking at public data, a report from the nonprofit, Reading RoadMap, Inc., found that rural school districts in Kansas experienced the greatest declines in early reading levels between 2019 and 2021, as compared to all school districts in the state.

The report analyzed Kansas State Department of Education English Language Arts (ElA) third grade reading data from 2019 and 2021, noting that testing didn’t happen in 2020 due to school closings.

“The data shows that rural Kansas districts experienced the largest COVID-related early literacy learning losses between those two testing periods,” Reading RoadMap concluded.

Reading RoadMap said the Kansas state reading assessment scores children from Levels 1 though 4 with students in Level 1, only able to display “a limited ability to understand und use the English Language arts skills and knowledge needed for postsecondary readiness.”

“Increase in Level 1 is very problematic as early reading deficiencies have life-long effects. In fact, low early reading proficiency is directly correlated with lower high school graduation rates,” the organization explained.

The report found that although rural schools only make up 48 percent of all Kansas districts, rural districts in the state made up two-thirds of all Kansas’ districts that saw an increase of 10 points or more in Level 1 readers. Further, Reading RoadMap explained that rural districts made up 82 percent of the districts experiencing an increase of 20 points or more in Level 1.

“COVID-related school closures hurt our striving readers across the board,” said Tabitha Brotherton, Kansas Director for the Reading Roadmap. “But digging deeper shows it hit the rural districts the hardest.”

Reading RoadMap pointed out that students in rural districts face barriers to learning that have made time away from school more significant. Rural students more often lack internet connectivity and don’t have access to as many after-school and tutoring programs. The organization said these differences from suburban and rural districts may help to explain this disparity.

“I think the data released by the Kansas State Department of Education shows that we cannot forget about our rural communities,” Brotherton. “Kansas is a rural state and our kids in rural communities need help,” Brotherton said.

You can view the full report, embedded below or by clicking here and see a video explaining the report here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Gideon IV
School district fires employee arrested in sex sting
Rossville Police mourn the loss of part-time officer Kerry Dick who passed away on Monday, Nov....
Local police departments remember late Rossville officer
On November 30, around 6:00 p.m., Topeka Police were called to the 700 Block of S.W. Western...
Topeka man arrested in Tuesday night stabbing
FILE - Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was...
Highway Patrol releases details of Rep. Coleman’s DUI arrest
A pickup truck ended up on its driver’s side but no serious injuries were reported in a...
Truck ends up on side in 3-vehicle crash west of Topeka

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach...
Kansas man pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Kansas collects over $626 million in taxes for the month of November
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Kelly says Kansas is better prepared for omicron variant
Sen. Roger Marshall (R/KS) reflects on time as OBGYN ahead of abortion hearing
File
Kansas ranks among top half of states with best elder-abuse protections