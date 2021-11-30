Aliyah Carter makes history for Kansas State Volleyball

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in Kansas State Volleyball history, Aliyah Carter has been unanimously selected All-Big 12 First Team as a freshman and as a sophomore.

The 2020 Big 12 and AVCA Midwest Region Freshman of the Year has earned her second straight unanimous First-Team selection.

According to K State Athletics, She is just the second player to collect back-to-back unanimous first-team accolades (Kaitlynn Pelger, 2012-13) and the first to be named All-Big 12 First Team in consecutive seasons since Katie Brand from 2014-16. She is the first Wildcat in the rally-scoring era to turn in two seasons of more than 4.00 kills a set.

Carter leads the team with 422 kills and averages 4 kills per set. Carter has set career highs in digs (261), aces (17) and blocks (48) and team-leading 13 double-doubles this season.

Her 11 career 20-kill performances are tied for second-most in program history (rally scoring).

Carter’s all-conference award is the 56th All-Big 12 selection under head coach Suzie Fritz and the 24th first-team pick.

Continuing to rewrite the record books.@aliyah_carter22 is the first player in program history to be a unanimous All-@Big12Conference First Team selection as a freshman and a sophomore 😼



🗞️ https://t.co/tZWOK1ebcH#KStateVB x #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/7cPqqLmBV7 — K-State Volleyball (@KStateVB) November 30, 2021

K-State’s (15-12, 6-10 Big 12) season continues at the 2021 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship, as the Cats earned an at-large bid into this year’s postseason tournament. The Wildcats will face Florida State in the opening round Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

