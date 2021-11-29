Advertisement

White Lakes Mall demolition pushed back

White Lakes Mall
White Lakes Mall(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The demolition process for the White Lakes Mall property is running a little behind schedule.

13 NEWS reached out to the City of Topeka on Monday to get an update on the demolition process.

While officials previously said it would begin by December, a city spokesperson said demolition now will start in mid-January at the earliest.

The city is still working through the asbestos information that must be addressed before demolition can start.

The Topeka City Council unanimously voted in September to bring the mall down, following years of abandonment, and a fire.

Efforts in the demolition have already been taking place, such as clearing out water from the basement.

