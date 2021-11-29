Visit Topeka announces new travel exhibit for 2022, “Topeka Dino Days”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visit Topeka is encouraging spring travel to Topeka in 2022 through the creation and promotion of a four-month-long exhibition that will span various family-oriented venues across the city.

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced Monday afternoon that “Topeka Dino Days” unites Visit Topeka, The Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, Downtown Topeka Inc., and the Topeka Lodging Association resulting in three core experiences and other exhibits that could bring up to 100,000 additional visitors to area attractions in spring 2022.

Visit Topeka said it estimates those visitors may inject $4 million to $5 million in the local economy over the course of their stays, through lodging, dining, and retail.

“This collaboration and campaign are huge for Topeka and Shawnee County,” Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka said. “Our local tourism partners have been working hard to pull this together and we believe it will result in some extraordinary experiences for local families, as well as tens of thousands of expected visitors. We can’t wait for families and dinosaur enthusiasts alike to see Topeka put on a show of prehistoric proportions.”

Visit Topeka said one of Topeka Dino Days’ core exhibits will include a fully articulated cast of SUE, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex specimen ever discovered. The cast of SU, which is on loan to Topeka from Chicago’s Field Museum will be on display at Great Overland Station, according to Visit Topeka.

