USD 501 Superintendent chosen to serve as grand marshal for Miracle on Kansas Ave. parade, junior grand marshal announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership and Downtown Topeka Inc. announced the grand marshal and junior grand marshal to lead the 26th annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade on Monday.

Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Tiffany Anderson has been named the 2021 grand marshal, while 11-year-old Wyatt Starz, a fifth-grader at Wanamaker Elementary School will serve as the parade’s junior grand marshal.

“We had many worthwhile nominations for this year’s parade grand marshals, making it a tough choice,” Stephanie Norwood with the Greater Topeka Partnership said. “Wyatt and Dr. Anderson set themselves apart as active members of our community, who are passionate about the local causes they champion. We are thrilled to have them lead our 26th annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade.”

GTP said Anderson is the first African American woman to serve as superintendent of Topeka USD 501. She has been a public-school educator for 28 years, with majority of that time spent as superintendent. You can read more about Anderson on USD 501′s website.

“I’m honored to be nominated and chosen to lead the 26th annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade, as parade grand marshal,” Dr. Anderson said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to celebrate the season with our community and for students to see their teachers and administrators involved in the events that make Topeka so special. I look forward to participating in the parade and sharing in the excitement of the holiday with local educators, students, and their families on the parade route.”

GTP said like Anderson, Starz has a passion for making students’ lives better. GTP said having been affected by bullying, Starz chose to turn a negative experience into a motivation to serve others. He created an organization called “You’ve Got A Friend” to collect donations of personal hygiene products, food, and clothing for local children in need.

GTP said Starz partners with area schools to distribute those items. For his efforts, Starz received the Exceptional Student Award from USD 501.

GRP said outside of school and his passion project, Starz enjoys hockey, playing the cello, being outdoors, and animals. Starz also loves to trek Burnett’s Mound and visit his firefighter dad at work.

The parade is scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 4, and will start at 6 PM near the intersection of Kansas Avenue and 5th Street.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.