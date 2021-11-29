Advertisement

A unique dance performance takes inspiration from two classic movies

By Reina Flores
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -”Say What Say Wiz” is a story told like never before.

“It was a vision from Steven Massey and he put together a crew of people and to tell a story of The Wiz and The Wizard of Oz to collaborate into “Say What Say Wiz,” said Sean Hunter.

This dance production has a tornado of twists.

“We are putting on a dance show, I am Dorie so usually in the movie they are at home and they get whipped up in the tornado but I start out in dance class and I get swirled up into a tornado and end up in Oz,” said Azalaiah Thompson, who plays Dorie.

A change in location isn’t the only difference you may spot.

“We are all girls, two like lion said we don’t talk so we have to wear lots of facial expressions in our face so that is what makes it unique,” she said.

Mi’ Angel Austin who played the tin man said they were unsure what roles they were going to be casted into, but they had several months to get into character.

“I think no one knew really what role we were going to get we all went in trying out for a completely different role, we didn’t expect to get the roles that we got, so when we did get them we had to really work at it because we weren’t prepare for it so I think most of us studied like the characters acted in the actual show in The Wiz like and in the movie and we just put our own twist on it,” said Austin, who plays Tin Tin.

