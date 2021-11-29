Advertisement

Three hospitalized after I-35 crash Sunday evening in Osage County

Three people were taken to area hospitals Sunday evening after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Osage County, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MELVERN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to area hospitals Sunday evening after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:12 p.m. on I-35, about five miles southwest of Melvern.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Toyota 4Runner was southbound on I-35 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rolled into the north ditch.

The driver, Nelly Palacio, 22, of Wichita, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Hugo Arita Salazar, 23, Wichita, was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with serious injuries. The patrol said Arita was wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger, Jazmin Salazar, 2, also of Wichita, was taken to Stormont Vail with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Jazmin was buckled in a car seat.

