Two Emporia residents seriously injured in turnpike crash

EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Emporia residents suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision late Saturday on Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Butler County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:16 p.m. on southbound I-35, about 12 miles north of El Dorado.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Buick Enclave went into a lane occupied by a Ford F-350 pickup truck. The Buick then struck the Ford pickup truck. The patrol’s online crash log didn’t indicate whether either occupant of the Buick was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Buick, Cristal Araceli DeLarosa, 35, and a passenger, Mauricio Morales, 16, both of Emporia, were transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, Gerald Ray Tims, 60, of Oklahoma City, was reported to have minor injuries and was transported to Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in Eld Dorado. The patrol said Tims was wearing a seat belt.

