Advertisement

Two Emporia residents seriously injured in turnpike crash

Two Emporia residents suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision late Saturday on...
Two Emporia residents suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision late Saturday on Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Butler County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Emporia residents suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision late Saturday on Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Butler County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:16 p.m. on southbound I-35, about 12 miles north of El Dorado.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Buick Enclave went into a lane occupied by a Ford F-350 pickup truck. The Buick then struck the Ford pickup truck. The patrol’s online crash log didn’t indicate whether either occupant of the Buick was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Buick, Cristal Araceli DeLarosa, 35, and a passenger, Mauricio Morales, 16, both of Emporia, were transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, Gerald Ray Tims, 60, of Oklahoma City, was reported to have minor injuries and was transported to Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in Eld Dorado. The patrol said Tims was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Person struck by car while trying to help a crash victim
Don Jackson was arrested on several charges related to car theft on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
Topeka man arrested after Saturday car theft
Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
Online auction site shows West Ridge Mall up for sale
A Topeka man is behind bars after police discovered the incident was the result of a previous...
Topeka man behind bars in connection to another incident, charged with 2nd degree murder
Kansas House Rep. Aaron Coleman (D) is facing more legal trouble, arrested for a DUI on...
Kansas Representative Aaron Coleman arrested for alleged driving under the influence Saturday morning

Latest News

A 65-year-old man was killed early Friday after he was struck by a car while running across a...
Man, 65, killed when hit by car while running across street in Wellington
Three people were taken to area hospitals Sunday evening after a single-vehicle crash on...
Three hospitalized after I-35 crash Sunday evening in Osage County
Gaming-themed establishment coming to downtown Topeka
Gaming-themed establishment coming to downtown Topeka
Gaming-themed establishment coming to downtown Topeka
Gaming-themed establishment coming to downtown Topeka