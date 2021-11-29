Advertisement

Topeka organization receives Tower Foundation grant to support suicide prevention, mental health services

A Topeka organization has been awarded a grant from the Tower Foundation to support suicide prevention and mental health services.(KAIT-TV)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization has been awarded a grant from the Tower Foundation to support suicide prevention and mental health services.

The Office of the Attorney General announced on Monday that the Community Mental Health, Inc., was awarded $70,000 to fund trainings statewide for mental health first aid (MHFA), which has proven effective in training citizens to be more attuned to those in mental health distress.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said with the training comes information about and awareness of the resources and services available in their geographical area to those who can benefit from them.

The grant specifies assistance for both traditional MHFA trainings, as well as peer-to-peer training for teens and young adults.

The Office of the Attorney General said the Tower Mental Health Foundation of Kansas was created as a result of an agreement between the attorney general’s office and the Menninger Foundation in 2007.

It offers support to organizations that provide mental health services in Kansas. The Attorney General is the sole member of the Foundation, which is staffed by the office of the attorney general. The Foundation’s board of directors is composed of nine Kansans with a keen interest in mental health issues. Dr. Walter Menninger serves as an emeritus member of the board.

More information about the Tower Foundation is available at www.ag.ks.gov/tower.

