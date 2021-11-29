Topeka native Eddie Wakes featured on PBS music special

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Eddie Wakes has made a career for himself in the music business, performing at locations across the country and around the world.

Specializing in classic songs made famous by singers like Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole, Wakes will be featured this week in a special concert taped for PBS stations.

The special will air at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, on KTWU-TV, Channel 11 in Topeka.

Wakes said he’s thrilled to have his concert featured on his hometown PBS station.

“Oh, man, it’s amazing,” Wakes said in a recent Zoom interview from his home in Las Vegas. “To come back with a few things under my belt, especially the caliber of things I’ve had the real pleasure to be involved with, is just a blessing. It’s huge, and to be able to bring that back home is amazing.”

Wakes is one of nine sons of the late Rev. M.C. Wakes -- who was the pastor of True Vine Missionary Baptist Church -- and Leola Wakes, who still lives in Topeka.

The Wakes family is well-known for its musical talent, something the sons took with them when they attended Highland Park High School.

Since he left Topeka for a career in music, Wakes has specialized in tunes from the Great American Songbook, which set the standard for songs made popular in the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s.

“They’ll get a chance to see my passion and love for the American Songbook,” Wakes said, “and my chance to really continue to share it further in mediums like film and television and with influential people and celebrities, A-listers, and to make an impact -- to at least leave a mark about my contribution to the preservation of that music.”

Wakes credits many people he has met throughout his life for the success he has enjoyed as a musician. He noted his mother and father -- who he said was a “fantastic singer” -- as well as his brothers and others in Topeka churches.

He also noted the many people in show business who have been instrumental in encouraging him to pursue the Great American Songbook -- people like actor Gene Hackman, who introduced him to another actor, Morgan Freeman.

Wakes noted classic American music has never gone out of style and is embraced to today by singers including Michael Buble -- who Wakes said he met in the late 1990s in Vancouver, B.C. – to Bruno Mars to Lady Gaga.

“It’s just about great music,” Wakes said. “Great music will inevitably bring you back to the American Songbook.”

While it may be hard to find Great American Songbook music on the radio these days, the songs are far from forgotten, Wakes said.

“I have no doubt in my mind,” Wakes said, “that the younger generation will continue to find a place for it and even make it a part of their expression.”

Wakes advises young people not to ignore the musical contributions of artists who have stood the test of time.

“I tell young artists all the time, if you really want a timeless element to your music, study the greats,” Wakes said. “Study the old-school stuff.”

As for what Wakes is bringing to the table, folks can catch his PBS special -- taped at the historic El Rey Theater in Los Angeles -- and see for themselves the work he is doing to preserve the Great American Songbook.

“They’ll see a great number of arrangements of the Great American Songbook,” Wakes said, “and hopefully -- hopefully -- my decent interpretation of those.”

