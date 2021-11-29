Topeka man behind bars in connection to another incident, charged with 2nd degree murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after police discovered the incident was the result of a previous aggravated battery incident.

The Topeka Police Department said officers responded to a call for service in the 1200 BLK SW Polk ST on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they discovered the incident was the result of a previous Aggravated Battery, which had taken place at a separate location.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries at the time of occurrence.

The suspect was identified as John Scott, 51, of Topeka and he was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges: Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and City Warrants.

TPD said the persons involved are known to one another.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.