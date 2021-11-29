Advertisement

Sunday morning apartment fire causes $30,000 in damage

By Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sunday morning apartment fire in Southwest Topeka caused about $30,000 in damage.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 4301 SW 15th St., Topeka Kansas just after 7:00 AM on Sunday.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the three story wood frame multifamily apartment structure.

Topeka fire says firefighters began an offensive fire attack, keeping it confined to the structure of fire origin.

Firefighters performed a primary search and found no occupants in the unit of fire origin.

The preliminary investigation indicates the fire cause to be undetermined.

The estimated dollar loss was $30,000.00; of which $20,000.00 is associated with structure loss and $10,000.00 is associated with contents loss.

