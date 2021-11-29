Advertisement

Monday forecast: A mild start to the week

A cold front tonight comes through dry
By Doug Meyers
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The up and down temperatures look to continue for the next 8 days with temperatures remaining above average and dry conditions continuing.

The uncertainty in the next 8 days is the extent of cloud cover on some days especially for the 2nd half of the 8 day forecast. Despite frontal boundaries pushing through in the next 8 days, dry conditions are expected and if any precipitation does develop, it’s likely not going to amount to anything more than 0.10″.

Normal High: 49/Normal Low: 28
Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph. (Record in Topeka today is 76°)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Temperatures warm back up to begin December with highs in the 60s and 70s Wednesday through Friday. Thursday has a better chance of breaking a record high in Topeka vs today with the record 70° and the current forecast is 71° which is likely still too cool.

A cold front on Friday will bring highs more seasonal over the weekend with upper 40s-low 50s. One of the models is indicating some light rain early Sunday morning however even if anything does develop it won’t amount to much so will keep it out of the 8 day for now.

Taking Action:

Today and Thursday will have the highest fire danger threat (relatively speaking) because they are the warmest days however winds aren’t expected to be too high. Gusts up to 20 mph especially on Thursday is the latest forecast. Just use caution if you are going to be doing any burning.

