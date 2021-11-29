Man, 65, killed when hit by car while running across street in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed early Friday after he was struck by a car while running across a street that also serves as a highway in Wellington in Sumner County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday at 1400 E. 16th St. in Wellington.

At that location, E. 16th Street also is US-160 highway in Wellington.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Dodge Challenger was eastbound on the inside lane of E. 16th Street when it struck a pedestrian who was running from north to south.

The patrol said the pedestrian, identified as Chuck E. Flynn, 65, of Wellington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No injuries were reported to the three occupants in the Dodge, who were identified as Nicholas James Hyde, 23, of Wellington; Samantha Leigh Nash, 25, of Belle Plaine; and Emily Kay Creed, 18, of Wellington. The patrol said all three occupants of the Dodge were wearing their seat belts.

The patrol’s crash log didn’t specify the driver of the Dodge.

