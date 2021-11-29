KU, K-State volleyball make NCAA Tournament

LAWRENCE/MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Both Kansas and Kansas State’s volleyball teams will make the NCAA Tournament.

For the 10th time in program history, the Jayhawks (16-11) are going dancing. They will face Oregon (22-8) in the first round. They’ll play Dec. 2 at 3:40 pm in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Wildcats (15-12) received the program’s 18th all-time selection to the tournament. Kansas State will play Florida State (19-9) in Lincoln, Nebraska. That match will be played Dec. 3 at 4:30 pm at the Devaney Center.

A full look at the bracket can be seen here.

