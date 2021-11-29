Advertisement

KU, K-State volleyball make NCAA Tournament

The Kansas volleyball team heard their name called on Selection Sunday and will play in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
The Kansas volleyball team heard their name called on Selection Sunday and will play in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.(Kansas Athletics)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWRENCE/MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Both Kansas and Kansas State’s volleyball teams will make the NCAA Tournament.

For the 10th time in program history, the Jayhawks (16-11) are going dancing. They will face Oregon (22-8) in the first round. They’ll play Dec. 2 at 3:40 pm in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Wildcats (15-12) received the program’s 18th all-time selection to the tournament. Kansas State will play Florida State (19-9) in Lincoln, Nebraska. That match will be played Dec. 3 at 4:30 pm at the Devaney Center.

A full look at the bracket can be seen here.

