Kansas Representative Aaron Coleman arrested for alleged driving under the influence Saturday morning

By Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Kansas House Rep. Aaron Coleman (D) is facing more legal trouble, that’s according to KCTV.

According to KCTV, Rep. Aaron Coleman (D - Kansas City, KS) was arrested this weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The arrest happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning at mile-marker 203 on I-70 westbound, according to Douglas County jail records.

KCTV said Coleman was released on a $250 bond.

KCTV said Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly called for Coleman to resign immediately. “Mr. Coleman’s most recent arrest is further evidence that he is not fit to serve in the Kansas House of Representatives and that his continued presence in the Legislature is a disservice to his constituents,” she said. “He should resign immediately and seek the treatment that he needs. If he does not resign, the Legislature should use its process to remove him from office.”

Kansas House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer also called for him to resign on Sunday.

“I want to reiterate what I have said in the past: It is clear Representative Coleman is in dire need of help. For the sake of the state of Kansas, his constituents, and himself, he should resign and concentrate on getting the help he badly needs. The stress of the legislature is not a healthy environment for someone in this mental state.”

Coleman was arrested in Johnson County in late October and has since been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

An affidavit released by authorities in Johnson County stated that Coleman pushed, hit, and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized.

Earlier this month, Coleman was also banned from the Kansas Department of Labor’s offices because the agency’s director said Coleman had tried to improperly gain entry to the department’s main office through a secured employee entry and berated a security officer.

