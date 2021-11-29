Advertisement

Jamey Haltom named deputy chief of the Topeka Police Department

Jamey Haltom was selected as TPD’s Deputy Chief Monday morning.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has a new deputy chief.

Jamey Haltom was named to the position on Monday morning.

A 22-year-veteran of the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department has a new deputy chief. It was announced Monday morning that Topeka Police Chief Jamey Haltom, a 22-year veteran of the department, was named deputy chief.

Chief Bryan Wheeles Haltom was selected to be the Deputy Chief for the Topeka Police Department (TPD). This appointment is effective immediately.

Deputy Chief Haltom joined TPD in 1999 and has spent his entire law enforcement career with the department. He has served in all of TPD’s bureaus. Deputy Chief Haltom supervised TPD’s Bicycle Unit for several years.

He was also a member and supervisor of the Response Team for many years. Deputy Chief Haltom rose through TPD’s ranks and was promoted to Captain in 2018. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka.

“Deputy Chief Haltom is an experienced and respected leader, both within the department and our community,” said Chief Wheeles. “I am confident he will do well in this new commander role. I look forward to our continued partnership. His past contributions to the advancement of the police department and the community are numerous and noteworthy. They give him a solid foundation for continued success.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as Deputy Chief for the Topeka Police Department,” said Deputy Chief Haltom. “I have been entrusted with a responsibility that I do not take lightly. As my sphere of influence within the agency expands, I will work diligently with Chief Wheeles’ vision to provide a safe environment for our community with the highest level of professionalism our citizens deserve.”

