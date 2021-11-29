Advertisement

Governor Laura Kelly kicks off housing needs assessment tour, first comprehensive housing study in nearly 30 years

In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday afternoon the kickoff of the Kansas housing needs assessment tour.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday afternoon the kickoff of the Kansas housing needs assessment tour.

Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) and the Office of Rural Prosperity partnered to launch this assessment early this year and this tour will provide the public the opportunity to preview their region’s results.

Governor Laura Kelly said the full 2021 Kansas Statewide Housing Needs Assessment – the first comprehensive statewide housing study in nearly 30 years - will be released at the conclusion of the tour.

“Quality, affordable housing brings new families to our communities, enabling businesses to recruit and retain the workforce they need to build on their record growth,” Governor Kelly said. “We’ve known for years that Kansas has a housing shortage – but for too long, we’ve operated without a strategic focus. Using the information from the first comprehensive housing needs assessment in nearly 30 years, we can develop a data-driven approach to expand affordable housing statewide, support our workforce, and grow our economy.”

“I encourage all Kansans to learn more about the housing study and how it will impact their communities by participating in a regional session near them,” Governor Kelly said.

Governor Kelly said RDG Planning & Design, an Omaha-based consultancy, conducted an in-depth study over the past year to identify current housing needs and growth opportunities, including goals and strategic initiatives to guide the state’s future housing development efforts.

Governor Kelly said these findings revealed several key goals to address future housing needs:

  • Prioritize middle-income housing;
  • Diversify housing stock to meet local needs;
  • Extend housing security;
  • Reinvest in older housing stock, including vacant units;
  • Address the building trades labor shortage;
  • Extend existing human capital resources.

Governor Kelly said analysis included a series of 71 virtual and in-person listening sessions with more than 425 community participants across the state, as well as meetings with housing stakeholder groups. Consultants conducted a statewide survey of more than 4,400 respondents and analyzed census data to develop a comprehensive picture of the state’s housing needs, current resources, and growth opportunities.

The full report and recommendations will be posted online following the statewide tour

Kansans are encouraged to learn more about the study’s results and how their communities can expand housing opportunities by participating in upcoming regional sessions as follows:

  • Monday, Nov. 29: Northeast
    • 5:30 p.m. - Sunflower Foundation, 5820 SW 6th Ave, Suite 400, Topeka
  • Tuesday, Nov. 30: Kansas City Metro
    • Noon - Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty, Overland Park, KS
    • 5:30 p.m. - Memorial Hall Ballroom, 600 N 7th Street Trafficway, Kansas City
  • Wednesday, Dec. 1: Northeast - Atchison
    • 5:30 p.m. - USD 409 Community Room, 626 Commercial, Atchison
  • Tuesday, Dec. 7: North Central  
    • Noon - Salina Annex Meeting Space, 120 West Ash Street, Salina
    • 5:30 p.m. - BriefSpace, 219 W 10th St, Hays
  • Wednesday, Dec. 8: Western
    • Noon - Safe Child Center, Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center, 212 E. 5th St, Scott City
    • 5:30 p.m. - Boot Hill Conference Center, 4100 W. Comanche Ave., Dodge City
  • Thursday, Dec. 9: South / Southeast
    • Noon – Derby Public Library Community Room, 1600 E Walnut Grove, Derby
    • 5:30 p.m. - Holiday Inn, 3401 Blue Comet Drive, Chanute

Governor Kelly said the state’s housing study was funded and administered by the ORP and KHRC, the state’s housing finance agency. KHRC and ORP selected RDG to lead the study through a competitive RFP process.

