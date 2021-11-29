Advertisement

Gov. Laura Kelly names new KDHE Secretary

(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced Janet Stanek as the new Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

According to a news release, Stanek will serve in an acting capacity until the Kansas Senate confirms her as the new head of the agency.

Stanek previously served as the Director of the State Employee Health Benefits Program (SEHBP).

According to the Governor’s office, before her work at SEHBP, Stanek worked in several leadership positions over the last 35 years in Pennsylvania, western New York and Kansas.

Stanek’s work includes 21 years of her career at Stormont Vail Health Topeka where she last served as chief operating officer and senior vice president.

“I’m honored to be selected by Governor Kelly to serve as the next Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment,” Stanek said. “Since the start of the pandemic, the agency has done a remarkable job helping lead the state’s response to this once-in-a-century crisis. I look forward to working with the entire KDHE team to build on their outstanding work.”

“As we move to this next phase of the pandemic, from emergency response to steady state, it was important that we find a Secretary to oversee both the state’s COVID response and the many other services performed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment,” Kelly said. “With Janet’s decades of experience as well as the relationships she has built across the medical community in Kansas, I have no doubt that she will be able to step into this role immediately and continue the agency’s critical work.”

Stanek holds a graduate certificate in population health from Thomas Jefferson University, an MBA from Alfred University (NY) and a Bachelor of Science degree in health information management from the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute, Utica, New York.

Stanek currently serves as the Chair of the Kansas Health Institute Board of Directors.

