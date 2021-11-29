Gaming-themed establishment coming to downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Topeka business is hoping to provide a fun place for gamers to come together and do what they love the most.

Spawn Inn held a pre-grand opening this weekend, inviting everyone to come in and see what they have to offer.

Jeremy Carlile has dreamed of opening a place for self proclaimed nerds like himself for years.

“Me and my friends went out to a local bar, we took our laptops, we were playing a game at the time called league of legends and we got told to go home,” said Carlile. They said ‘we don’t do cartoons here’ and its just disheartening that there’s just not a place to go do video games and do geeky, nerdy things as a grownup.”

Flash forward three years later and he is helping bring a place that provides that experience to Topeka.

“Its basically a nerds night out.”

Spawn Inn located on Kansas Avenue has something for almost every gamer.

“We can play Nintendo, Super Nintendo, SEGA, Famicom, and Game-boy on the big screen and we have our Xbox Series X and our Playstation 5,″ said Carlile. “We have a range of board games and we host many dungeons and dragons tournaments.”

Carlile hopes that his new place will Spawn many new friendships.

“We have a huge community, there is almost twenty-thousand self-proclaimed gamers in the Topeka area and we don’t know enough of each other, so I’m super stoked to see people come together and making each other acquaintances.”

Spawn Inn is located at 733 S Kansas Avenue.

Carlile says he expects the grand-opening to be in mid-December.

