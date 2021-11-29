Female inmates nearing end of sentence at Shawnee Co. Jail to receive additional support

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Women inmates who will soon be released will have help re-entering the community.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday approved for the Department of Corrections (DOC) to add funding for reentry services for women inmates.

The DOC will add $10,000 of support in addition to a $100,000 grant the agency received from the Rotary Foundation.

According to Shawnee Co. DOC Director Brian Cole, the purpose of the grant is to help the outgoing inmates connect with housing, health and education services.

Cole said it’s a first of its kind program tailored for female inmates.

“What we’re hoping is that it’ll provide the females getting out the opportunities they need to catch a break so they’re not coming back into the system,” he said.

“We’re hoping that this’ll be able to allow them to sustain a successful workforce, successful household and stuff like that in the community.”

Cole said the DOC’s contribution will go towards putting someone involved with the program on site at the jail to find the outgoing inmates and connect with them.

The grant lasts for one year.

