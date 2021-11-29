Dinosaur exhibit coming to Great Overland Station

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Things are about to turn back to prehistoric times at the Great Overland Station.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday approved a contract between Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation (SCP+R), Visit Topeka and the Field Museum of Natural History to permit the travelling exhibit SUE: The T-Rex Experience to be held at the site.

The exhibit will run from February 4 to May 1 of next year.

“I think it’s going to be a display that the public is going to truly enjoy,” Randy Luebbe, the Park Services Director of SCP+R told commissioners.

According to Luebbe, the T-Rex Experience is the largest, most complete and best- preserved T-Rex ever found.

“We’re thrilled to bring this exhibit to Topeka,” said Visit Topeka President Sean Dixon.

According to Dixon, it is one of four dinosaur-related exhibits that will come to the area.

Dixon said it is a 5,000 square foot experience and will use up almost the entirety of the Great Overland Station.

More details will be released at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.