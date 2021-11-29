City of Topeka, Dominique White family indicate settlement is near

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka and the family of Dominique White are negotiating a settlement in the fatal shooting of White by two police officers in 2017.

In a document filed last week with the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, the parties filed a joint motion requesting deadlines for another motion be suspended, and a motion to dismiss the family’s civil wrongful death lawsuit against the city be granted, along with a judgment.

“Plaintiffs have agreed to dismiss their claims against the City of Topeka,” the motion states.

The motion then goes on to state the City of Topeka declined to agree to dismissal without prejudice, which would mean the claims could be refiled at a later date. However, the motion states the city is willing to agree to settle if the claims cannot be refiled (dismissed with prejudice), and final judgment be entered in the city’s favor.

Court documents indicate a response deadline on the motion is set for December 15. 13 NEWS has reached out to attorneys on both sides for further comment.

White was fatally shot by two officers responding to reports of gunfire in an East Topeka park in September 2017. The officers found a handgun in White’s pocket and fired at him when he ran from them. The officers stated they believed White was reaching for the gun in his pocket as he ran.

The Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s office found the officers were justified in their actions. The officers later were dropped from the civil lawsuit, which sought $10 million in damages.

The city remains as the sole defendant. The White family’s attorneys said the incident should not have involved deadly force and blamed the city for not adequately training its officers.

