Advertisement

City of Topeka, Dominique White family indicate settlement is near

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka and the family of Dominique White are negotiating a settlement in the fatal shooting of White by two police officers in 2017.

In a document filed last week with the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, the parties filed a joint motion requesting deadlines for another motion be suspended, and a motion to dismiss the family’s civil wrongful death lawsuit against the city be granted, along with a judgment.

“Plaintiffs have agreed to dismiss their claims against the City of Topeka,” the motion states.

The motion then goes on to state the City of Topeka declined to agree to dismissal without prejudice, which would mean the claims could be refiled at a later date. However, the motion states the city is willing to agree to settle if the claims cannot be refiled (dismissed with prejudice), and final judgment be entered in the city’s favor.

Court documents indicate a response deadline on the motion is set for December 15. 13 NEWS has reached out to attorneys on both sides for further comment.

White was fatally shot by two officers responding to reports of gunfire in an East Topeka park in September 2017.   The officers found a handgun in White’s pocket and fired at him when he ran from them. The officers stated they believed White was reaching for the gun in his pocket as he ran.

The Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s office found the officers were justified in their actions. The officers later were dropped from the civil lawsuit, which sought $10 million in damages.

The city remains as the sole defendant. The White family’s attorneys said the incident should not have involved deadly force and blamed the city for not adequately training its officers.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Person struck by car while trying to help a crash victim
Don Jackson was arrested on several charges related to car theft on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
Topeka man arrested after Saturday car theft
A Topeka man is behind bars after police discovered the incident was the result of a previous...
Topeka man behind bars in connection to another incident, charged with 2nd degree murder
Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
Online auction site shows West Ridge Mall up for sale
Kansas House Rep. Aaron Coleman (D) is facing more legal trouble, arrested for a DUI on...
Kansas Representative Aaron Coleman arrested for alleged driving under the influence Saturday morning

Latest News

Drone image captures the Shawnee County Jail.
Female inmates nearing end of sentence at Shawnee Co. Jail to receive additional support
Jamey Haltom has been named the new deputy chief of the Topeka Police Department, it was...
Jamey Haltom named deputy chief of the Topeka Police Department
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Bureau of Waste Management recognized 13...
KDHE recognizes 13 winners of the 2022 Keep It Clean Kansas Calendar competition
Topeka native Eddie Wakes featured in PBS special